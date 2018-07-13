FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 6:16 AM / in 2 hours

Credit checker Experian's first-quarter revenue rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, racked up a 10 percent year-on-year rise in revenue in the first quarter at constant exchange rates, driven by growth across its four main global markets.

The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said revenue from ongoing activities for the quarter ended June rose 13 percent in North America and 4 percent in UK and Ireland at constant exchange rates.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
