Company News
July 16, 2020 / 6:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Experian first-quarter revenue falls less than feared

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected fall in organic revenue for the first quarter, as a strong performance by its North American business cushioned a hit from the coronavirus crisis.

Experian, which operates 23 consumer and 11 business information bureaux globally, said revenue fell 2% for the three months ended June 30, compared with the 5% to 10% drop it had expected. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Devika Syamnath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
