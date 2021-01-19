Experian Q3 revenue beats, expects fourth-qtr growth to ease

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Experian Plc posted third-quarter revenue growth that exceeded its previous target on Tuesday, as the world’s largest credit data firm benefited from strong U.S. mortgage volumes while flagging a slowdown in the current quarter.

The company’s organic revenue jumped 7% for the three months ended Dec. 31, but it guided to a 3%-5% growth for the final quarter. (Reporting by Muvija M and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)