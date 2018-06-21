Experian must face class action over credit information - ruling

A California woman can pursue a class action accusing credit bureau Experian Information Solutions of violating federal law by reporting the wrong source of information on thousands of consumers’ credit reports, a federal judge in San Jose ruled on Tuesday.

Even though the woman, Terrace Ellis, was a class member in a similar lawsuit against Experian in a Virginia federal court, she is not bound by the dismissal of that case and had the right to refile the same claim against the credit bureau, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said.

