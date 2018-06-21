FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 12:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Experian must face class action over credit information - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A California woman can pursue a class action accusing credit bureau Experian Information Solutions of violating federal law by reporting the wrong source of information on thousands of consumers’ credit reports, a federal judge in San Jose ruled on Tuesday.

Even though the woman, Terrace Ellis, was a class member in a similar lawsuit against Experian in a Virginia federal court, she is not bound by the dismissal of that case and had the right to refile the same claim against the credit bureau, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lmGXkw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
