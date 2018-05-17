FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Credit checker Experian full-year revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, posted a 7.5 percent rise in full-year revenue on Thursday, and said it expected 2018 to be another year of growth.

The FTSE-100 company, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said revenue for the year ended March 31 rose to $4.66 billion from $4.34 billion a year ago.

Pretax profit from ongoing activities for the year rose 7.3 percent to $1.21 billion, the company said. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

