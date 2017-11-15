FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit checker Experian reports 6 pct rise in H1 operating profit
November 15, 2017 / 7:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Credit checker Experian reports 6 pct rise in H1 operating profit

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, reported a 6 percent rise in first-half operating profit, driven by growth across its operations.

The FTSE 100 company, which is best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said operating profit rose to $518 million for the six months to Sept. 30 from $490 million a year earlier.

Revenue from ongoing activities rose 5 percent to $2.19 billion.

Experian said it witnessed a spike in enrolments at its new identity monitoring service in the immediate aftermath of the Equifax data breach.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

