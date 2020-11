Nov 17 (Reuters) - Credit data firm Experian Plc on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected operating profit for the first half, boosted by strength in the U.S. mortgage market and demand for its Ascend product.

“While COVID-19 has significantly impacted the macroeconomic environment, it has also catalysed trends which play to Experian’s strengths,” the company said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)