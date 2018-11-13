Financials
Experian sees FY organic revenue growth at top end of guidance

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, said on Tuesday it expects full-year organic revenue to rise in line with the first half, and at the top end of its previous guidance range.

The blue-chip company, which runs 28 credit bureaux globally and offers scoring, software, marketing and internet services, said statutory pretax profit fell to $470 million in the six months ended Sept. 30, from $495 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

