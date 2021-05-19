Experian sees Q1 organic revenue growth at 15-20% after annual profit jumps

May 19 (Reuters) - Experian expects organic revenue growth in the current quarter to be 15%-20%, the world’s largest credit data firm said on Wednesday, after strong demand for its analytics services during the pandemic drove its annual earnings higher.

Pretax profit rose to $1.08 billion in the year ended March 31 from $942 million a year earlier, while organic revenue growth came in at 4%. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)