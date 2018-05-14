Experian hit with lawsuit over government watchlist alerts

Credit bureau Experian has been hit with a proposed nationwide class action in California accusing it of mistakenly reporting that consumers were on a government watchlist of security threats and not helping consumers correct the mistakes.

Los Angeles resident Sung Kang filed the lawsuit in Santa Ana federal court on Friday, alleging that he was denied a car loan after Experian incorrectly reported that he was on a watchlist of terrorists, drug traffickers, money launderers and sanctions targets kept by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

