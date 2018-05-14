FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 14, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Experian hit with lawsuit over government watchlist alerts

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Credit bureau Experian has been hit with a proposed nationwide class action in California accusing it of mistakenly reporting that consumers were on a government watchlist of security threats and not helping consumers correct the mistakes.

Los Angeles resident Sung Kang filed the lawsuit in Santa Ana federal court on Friday, alleging that he was denied a car loan after Experian incorrectly reported that he was on a watchlist of terrorists, drug traffickers, money launderers and sanctions targets kept by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GgoVse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.