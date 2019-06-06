Lawsuit says Experian misidentifies consumers as being on terror watchlist

Credit bureau Experian Information Solutions has been hit with a proposed nationwide class action accusing it of falsely reporting that consumers were on a government watchlist of terrorists, money launderers and other criminals.

Filed on Wednesday in federal court in Central Islip, New York, the lawsuit said Experian sells lenders a so-called matching service to warn when consumers are on a watchlist of security threats kept by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Experian, however, fails to take reasonable precautions to be sure that innocent consumers are not mistakenly reported as being on the list, the lawsuit said.

