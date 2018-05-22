Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed

May 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought against Express Scripts Holding Co by shareholders who accused the pharmacy benefits manager of inflating its share price by hiding its deteriorating relationship with its largest customer, Anthem Inc.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan, who dismissed an earlier version of the lawsuit last August, said shareholders failed to support their claim that Express Scripts knowingly misled them. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)