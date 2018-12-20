Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
December 20, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cigna closes its $54 billion purchase of Express Scripts

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp on Thursday closed its $54 billion deal to buy Express Scripts Holding Co, creating one of the biggest providers of pharmacy benefits and insurance plans in the United States, a combination it says will help it improve healthcare coordination and cut costs.

The company said it expects to deliver 2021 adjusted income from operations of $20 per share to $21 per share. It also said it will invest $200 million in communities to improve public health. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
