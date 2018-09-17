Cigna-Express scripts deal gets anti-trust approval

Sept 17 - Health insurer Cigna Corp’s $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co has passed U.S. antitrust scrutiny, the companies said on Monday, allowing a combination the companies say will lead to lower costs by better coordinating pharmacy and medical benefits.

The new company will marry Cigna’s business of managing health plans for corporations and the government with Express Scripts’ role handling pharmacy benefits for those same customers. Express Scripts also owns specialty pharmacies that distribute pricey drugs.