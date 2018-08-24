FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 24, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Cigna shareholders approve $52 bln Express Scripts acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp shareholders on Friday voted in favor of the health insurer’s proposed $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co, but the deal still needs antitrust approval to move forward.

The vote for the merger was expected after billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn walked away last week from his eleventh-hour attempt to rally shareholders to reject the deal.

The U.S. Department of Justice is still conducting an antitrust review of the combination that is not expected to close until later this year.

According to the preliminary results, about 90 percent of the votes cast were voted in favor of the merger agreement, the company said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.