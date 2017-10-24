Express Scripts CFO resigns

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co on Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer Eric Slusser has resigned and named James Havel as his successor, effective Oct 25.

The company said net profit attributable to Express Scripts rose to $841.7 million, or $1.46 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $722.9 million, or $1.15 per share, a year ago.

The pharmacy benefit manager’s revenue fell to $24.68 billion from $25.41 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)