WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp’s has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Express Mart on condition that it sell five shops, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

Marathon Petroleum, which owns Speedway, will sell four Speedway fuel and convenience stores and one Express Mart store to Sunoco LP, the FTC said. All are in New York state.

The deal for 78 stores was announced in April.