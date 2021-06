June 1 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America on Tuesday said Blackstone Group and Starwood Capital Group raised their buyout bid for the hotel operator to $20.50 per paired share in cash.

Under the deal, a joint venture between funds managed by the two companies will pay Extended Stay shareholders a total of $20.50 per paired share, up from a previous offer of $19.50 per share in March. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)