S. Africa's Exxaro Resources expects dip in coal production, sales volumes

June 25 (Reuters) - South African coal miner Exxaro Resources said on Thursday that it expects a slight fall in half yearly total coal production and sales volumes amid subdued demand on the back of COVID-19-fuelled lockdown measures. Exxaro said it expects half-yearly coal production and sales volumes to fall by 1% and 2%, respectively, and anticipates 2020 capital expenditure to be 15% lower than the outlook provided in March. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

