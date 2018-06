JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd expects coal production for the half year to June 30 to increase by 1.7 percent to 23.52 million tonnes, the South African coal miner said on Thursday.

It expects thermal coal output to rise by 1 percent to 22.307 million tonnes and metallurgical coal to increase by 12 percent compared with the preceding six months due to higher production at its Grootegeluk mine. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)