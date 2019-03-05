Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
South Africa's Exxaro says expects rise in full-year earnings

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Exxaro Resources Ltd on Tuesday said it expected its full-year earnings due on March 14 to rise on higher coal prices and a lack of one-off transactions seen a year earlier.

It said it expects core headline earnings per share (HEPS), at a weighted average of 332 million shares, of between 20.73 rand ($1.46) and 22.15 rand per share for an increase of 3 to 10 percent.

HEPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit gauge in South Africa.

$1 = 14.1986 rand Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely

