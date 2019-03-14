CORRECTED-South Africa's Exxaro Resources FY earnings jump on higher coal prices

(Corrects percentage earnings rise to 7 percent, not 14)

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South African coal mining company Exxaro Resources Ltd said on Thursday its full-year earnings climbed 7 percent, boosted by higher coal prices and the absence of one-off transactions seen a year earlier.

Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 2,159 cents or 7.167 billion rand ($496.24 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, from 2,011 cents per share or 6.295 billion rand in the same period last year.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. ($1 = 14.4427 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)