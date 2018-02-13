FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 13, 2018 / 5:39 AM / in 11 hours

South Africa's Exxaro to pay $377 mln special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South African miner Exxaro Resources said on Tuesday it would pay a special dividend of 4.5 billion rand ($377 million) from its income reserves after the firm sold stake in U.S. titanium products company Tronox.

The dividend represents 12.55 rand ($1.05) per Exxaro ordinary share.

“In assessing the application of the proceeds realised on the sale, the board of directors of Exxaro considered its growth prospects, future capital commitments, the repayment of debt and the return of capital to its shareholders,” Exxaro said.

Exxaro said in October it had completed the sale of 22.4 million shares in Tronox with net proceeds of $474 million. ($1 = 11.9330 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.