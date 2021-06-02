Exxon director calls activist campaign, ESG pressures a 'tidal wave' - speech

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp Director Ursula Burns called environmental pressures and the successful activist campaign to gain board seats at the biggest U.S. oil producer a “tidal wave” in a speech on Wednesday.

“The timing was perfect,” said Burns, who spoke at a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas virtual event.

Exxon shareholders elected three directors nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the company’s board.