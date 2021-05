FILE PHOTO: An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - The complete results of Exxon Mobil’s board of directors full voting results might not be known until next week, the company said on Thursday.

Two seats on the 12-member board hang in the balance at Exxon following Wednesday’s annual general meeting, in which activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 gained at least two seats on the Exxon board.