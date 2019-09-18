Exxon Mobil seeks to sell is Australian Bass Strait oil, gas assets

MELBOURNE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it was looking to sell its Bass Strait oil and gas assets in Australia as part of a broader review of assets around the world.

“No agreements have been reached and no buyer has been identified,” the company said in a statement, adding that operations would continue as normal throughout the effort to sell the assets.

Exxon has been the largest oil and gas producer in southeastern Australia for half a century from its assets in the Gippsland Basin in the Bass Strait off the state of Victoria.