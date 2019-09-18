Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
September 18, 2019 / 5:55 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil seeks to sell is Australian Bass Strait oil, gas assets

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it was looking to sell its Bass Strait oil and gas assets in Australia as part of a broader review of assets around the world.

“No agreements have been reached and no buyer has been identified,” the company said in a statement, adding that operations would continue as normal throughout the effort to sell the assets.

Exxon has been the largest oil and gas producer in southeastern Australia for half a century from its assets in the Gippsland Basin in the Bass Strait off the state of Victoria.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below