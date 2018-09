RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will focus on drilling and production in Brazil now that it has acquired lots of oil blocks in the country, the company’s chief executive officer in Brazil, Carla Lacerda, said on Thursday.

Exxon also sees new opportunities in Brazil’s biofuels, bioenergy and gas sectors, Lacerda said during a panel debate at the Rio Oil & Gas convention in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)