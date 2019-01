Jan 31 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it would create three new upstream companies, effective April 1, to support its plans to double operating cash flow and earnings by 2025.

The three new companies will be called ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas Company, ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Company and ExxonMobil Upstream Integrated Solutions Company, the company said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)