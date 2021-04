BOSTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) said on Monday it plans to vote for Engine No. 1’s four director nominees to Exxon Mobil Corp’s board, becoming the second large pension fund after New York to throw support to the activist hedge fund in its proxy fight with the company.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chris Reese Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.