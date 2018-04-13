Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe

BOSTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Massachusetts’ top court on Friday rejected Exxon Mobil Corp’s bid to block the state’s attorney general from obtaining records to investigate whether the company for decades concealed its knowledge of the role fossil fuels have on climate change.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Attorney General Maura Healey had jurisdiction to seek records to probe whether the oil company’s marketing or sale of fossil fuel products violated the state’s consumer protection law. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Phil Berlowitz )