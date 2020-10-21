Exxon Mobil 'very close' to disclosing U.S., Canada job cuts -CEO

HOUSTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is “very close” to completing its workforce appraisals in the United States and Canada and expects to unveil job cuts, its chief executive told employees in an email on Wednesday.

The second-largest U.S. oil company by market value lost nearly $1.7 billion in the first six months and is expected to post another quarterly loss when results are released on Oct. 30. The job cuts are part of a plan Exxon CEO Darren Woods unveiled earlier this year to redesign how Exxon works and to increase competitiveness. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Chris Reese)