Oct 9 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets for up to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Exxon is said to be working with advisers on the potential sale which could raise about $2 billion to $3 billion, the report bloom.bg/33lwolX added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company did not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment early on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)