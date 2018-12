HOUSTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp filed a letter with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday in support of methane gas emission rules put in place under the Obama administration.

The Trump administration in September proposed weakening requirements for repairing leaks of the greenhouse gas in drilling operations in a step toward rolling back an Obama-era policy to combat climate change. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller Editing by Tom Brown)