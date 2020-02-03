UPDATE 1-Exxon says 2nd lift of Guyanese crude is under way, sold on open market

(Adds details, context)

GEORGETOWN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil’s second lift of Guyanese crude from the offshore Liza Destiny platform is underway and has been sold on the open market, the company said on Monday.

The U.S. oil major, in a consortium with Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC Ltd, has discovered more than 8 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas off Guyana’s coast, transforming the fortunes of a poor South American country with no history of oil production.

It began producing crude in December, and in January shipped 1 million barrels of Liza light sweet crude to its refining network in the U.S. Gulf Coast, marking Guyana’s long-awaited first ever oil export.

Last week, a second vessel - the Suezmax tanker Eagle San Antonio - arrived at Exxon’s offshore producing vessel to load the second cargo, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. The data do not show the tanker’s destination.

Production from the Liza Phase 1 development is currently ramping up and it will produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day in the coming months, according to Exxon.