May 3, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exxon says oil output from Banyu Urip at around 210,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 3 (Reuters) -

* The Banyu Urip oilfield in Indonesia’s Cepu block is currently producing around 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, compared to a 2018 target of 205,000 bpd, a Jakarta-based Exxon Mobil spokesman said on Thursday

* Exxon’s environmental permit allows output of up to 220,000 bpd from the field, said Erwin Maryoto, vice president of public and government affairs at ExxonMobil Cepu

* Exxon is also currently developing the Kedung Keris field in the Cepu block, and expects to start production of around 10,000 bpd there at the end of 2019

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue

