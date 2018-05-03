Exxon says oil output from Banyu Urip at around 210,000 bpd

JAKARTA, May 3 (Reuters) -

* The Banyu Urip oilfield in Indonesia’s Cepu block is currently producing around 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, compared to a 2018 target of 205,000 bpd, a Jakarta-based Exxon Mobil spokesman said on Thursday

* Exxon’s environmental permit allows output of up to 220,000 bpd from the field, said Erwin Maryoto, vice president of public and government affairs at ExxonMobil Cepu

* Exxon is also currently developing the Kedung Keris field in the Cepu block, and expects to start production of around 10,000 bpd there at the end of 2019