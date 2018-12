Dec 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has made a final investment decision to develop the West Barracouta gas field in the Bass Strait to bring new gas supplies to the Australian market, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The project, located off the shore of the state of Victoria, is part of Exxon’s continuing investment in the Gippsland Basin in Australia, an area rich in oil and gas, Exxon said.