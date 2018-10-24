New York sues Exxon for misleading investors on climate change risk

Oct 24 (Reuters) - New York’s attorney general sued Exxon Mobil Corp, alleging that the energy company misled investors about the risks of climate change regulations on its business.

“The company claimed to be factoring the risk of increasing climate change regulation into its business decisions,” Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement. “Yet as our investigation found, Exxon often did no such thing.”

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)