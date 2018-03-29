FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 9:37 PM / in a day

U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday dismissed Exxon Mobil Corp’s lawsuit seeking to stop New York and Massachusetts from probing whether the company misled investors and the public about climate change and the potential effects on its business.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general, Eric Schneiderman and Maura Healey, were pursuing bad faith probes in order to violate its constitutional rights were “implausible.”

Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Leslie Adler)

