Exxon to cut U.S. workforce by up to 10% annually - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp is preparing to cut its U.S. office workforce by between 5% and 10% every year for the next three to five years, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts will target the lowest-rated employees relative to peers as part of a performance assessment program and will therefore not be classified as layoffs, the report here said.