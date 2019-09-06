ExxonMobil confirms exclusivity agreement with Var Energi

OSLO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil major ExxonMobil said on Friday it had signed an exclusivity agreement with Var Energi for further negotiations regarding a possible sale of Exxon’s Norwegian upstream assets.

Exxon added in a message to Reuters on Friday that the final sales agreement hasn’t been signed yet.

Reuters exclusively reported on Sept. 5 that Exxon had agreed to sell its stakes in around 20 partner-operated fields, two years after selling its operated assets. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)