Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
September 6, 2019 / 12:23 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

ExxonMobil confirms exclusivity agreement with Var Energi

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil major ExxonMobil said on Friday it had signed an exclusivity agreement with Var Energi for further negotiations regarding a possible sale of Exxon’s Norwegian upstream assets.

Exxon added in a message to Reuters on Friday that the final sales agreement hasn’t been signed yet.

Reuters exclusively reported on Sept. 5 that Exxon had agreed to sell its stakes in around 20 partner-operated fields, two years after selling its operated assets. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below