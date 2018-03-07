Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Wednesday it expects its earnings to more than double by 2025 to $31 billion with crude prices at or above current levels.

The company said exploration projects in Guyana and the Permian Basin as well as refining and chemical plant expansions, should help boost earnings. The company reported an adjusted profit of $15 billion in 2017.

Exxon has come under increasing pressure from Wall Street analysts in recent years to boost returns, which have lagged its four largest publicly traded peers.