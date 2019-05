May 14 (Reuters) - The development plan of Exxon Mobil Corp’s Rovuma liquefied natural gas (LNG) project received the approval of the Mozambique government, the company said on Tuesday.

The U.S. oil giant took charge of the East African LNG project’s onshore operations following a $2.8 billion deal with Italy’s Eni in 2017, adding to its slate of planned gas projects in Qatar, Papua New Guinea, Russia and the United States.