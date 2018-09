ABUJA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil said on Monday that a blockade by former employees threatens crude production at one of its oil terminals in Nigeria.

The company made the announcement in a statement after a six-week blockade by former workers at the oil facilities. (Reporting by Paul Carsten, Alexis Akwagyiram and Camillus Eboh. Editing by Jane Merriman)