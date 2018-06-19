ExxonMobil investigating reports of attack on gas pipe project in Papua New Guinea

MELBOURNE, June 19 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said on Tuesday it was investigating reports of an attack on its Angore gas pipeline construction project in Papua New Guinea, amid ongoing tension in the Highlands region of the South Pacific nation.

It said production at its Hides gas conditioning plant in the area was continuing normally.

“We are investigating reports of vandalism relating to the Angore pipeline construction project,” an ExxonMobil spokeswoman said in emailed comments after reports on social media that a camp at the Angore project was burned down and equipment was destroyed. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)