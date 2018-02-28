FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

ExxonMobil Pipeline embargoes some crude shipments to Baytown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Pipeline Company filed an embargo of shipments of crude oil from the Choate Road Jct. in Harris County, Texas to Baytown, Harris County, according to a filing with U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday.

The embargo is effective Wednesday and is due to a temporary pressure reduction taken on the Webster to Baytown mainline that “necessitates additional assessment of the Choate Rd. injection point prior to reinstatement,” according to the filing. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
