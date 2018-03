March 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it has started “detailed engineering work” on a potential U.S. Gulf Coast plant that would expand its polypropylene manufacturing capacity by up to 450,000 tons a year.

A final decision on whether to build the facility, which Exxon said would cost several hundred million dollars, would be made later this year, with the plant opening as early as 2021. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; editing by Patrick Graham)