April 12, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Exxon CEO compensation up 4 percent to $17.5 million for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday that Chief Executive Darren Woods’s compensation rose about 4 percent last year, his first year running the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer.

Woods’s compensation package rose to $17.5 million for 2017, which included a 20 percent increase in his salary to $1.2 million and a 50 percent increase in his bonus to $1.8 million, among other items.

Woods’s compensation in 2017 was 108 times larger than the median compensation of $161,562 for Exxon’s roughly 70,000 employees. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

