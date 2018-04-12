Exxon CEO compensation up 4 percent to $17.5 million for 2017

HOUSTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday that Chief Executive Darren Woods’s compensation rose about 4 percent last year, his first year running the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer.

Woods’s compensation package rose to $17.5 million for 2017, which included a 20 percent increase in his salary to $1.2 million and a 50 percent increase in his bonus to $1.8 million, among other items.

Woods’s compensation in 2017 was 108 times larger than the median compensation of $161,562 for Exxon’s roughly 70,000 employees. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)