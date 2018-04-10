FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale deal - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil is in talks with Qatar over a possible deal that could see the country investing in the company’s U.S. gas resources, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could take the shape of a joint venture in which Qatar could partner or invest in future wells with Exxon's unit XTO Energy, the paper said on.wsj.com/2HoPiyj.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
