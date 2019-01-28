Exxon green lights expansion of major Texas refinery project -sources

HOUSTON Jan 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has given final approval to an expansion of its 365,000 barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery that could make it the country’s largest by capacity, said two people familiar with the company’s plans.

The largest U.S. oil producer has been considering a third processing unit at the plant since at least 2014. The approval authorizes financing for equipment needed to convert shale crude from Exxon’s West Texas oilfields into precursors for gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse)